2022 Primary Election: Election workers still busy processing ballots

One day after Arizona's Primary Election Day, election workers in Maricopa County are still busy, as they verify signatures, as well as processing early ballot and provisional ballots that were dropped off on Aug. 2.

"These are temporary employees. These are registered voters from the community, and [they] come in each election to support the voting process," said Megan Gilbertson with the Maricopa County Elections Department.

As of the afternoon of Aug. 3, more than 150,000 ballots are still being processed and counted.

"Each of these boards work in bunches of 200 to separate them and prepare them for tabulation," said Gilbertson. "We have some really fast tabulation equipment that can count 3,000-5,000 ballots an hour."

In Maricopa County, more than 120,000 early voters held on to their ballots until Election Day, choosing to drop it off themselves instead of mailing it in. Political experts say this is a new phenomenon among Arizona GOP voters, a move that GOP candidates have been telling voters to follow. As a result, it will take longer for all the ballots to be counted.

Maricopa County election officials expect to release new results daily, starting on the night of Aug. 3.

"I think 20,000-30,000 is right where we’re going to be," said Gilbertson. "It really depends on these boards and how quickly they separate the ballots from the envelopes, and get them on to the tabulation team."

