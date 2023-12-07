1 dead following North Phoenix apartment fire: FD

Officials are investigating a fire that left one person dead in North Phoenix.

The fire happened near I-17 and Greenway. according to Phoenix Fire officials, firefighters from Phoenix and Glendale responded to reports of a fire in the area at around 11:00 p.m. on Dec. 6.

"Crews were met with heavy smoke and fire conditions on arrival," read a portion of the statement. "During search operations of the fire occupancy, one victim was located by crews and pronounced deceased."

Fire officials say multiple apartment units were damaged as a result of the fire. Besides the person who died, another person at the scene was taken to the hospital in critical condition, due to what was described as an "unrelated medical emergency."

"The community assistance program (CAP) is on scene and coordinating efforts with Red Cross and other city resources to assist the displaced occupants," fire officials wrote.

Where the fire happened