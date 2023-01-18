1 dead following shooting in west Phoenix, police say

Phoenix Police officials say they are investigating a deadly shooting in the West Valley.

The shooting, according to Sgt. Melissa Soliz, happened at a residential neighborhood east of 83rd Avenue and Indian School Road. officers responded to the scene after multiple calls from people who say shots were fired in the area.

Police say When crews arrived at the scene, they found a man with a gunshot wound. That man was declared dead at the scene.

"Another man nearby was also found suffering gunshot wounds. He was transported by the fire department to the hospital with serious injuries. A man suffering gunshot wounds was dropped off at a local hospital by an unknown person," read a portion of Sgt. Soliz's statement.

Officers are still working to identify those who are injured, according to Sgt. Soliz.