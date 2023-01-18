Suspect shot during attempted robbery at Avondale gas station

An armed gas station clerk says he shot a suspect who pointed a gun at him and a customer during an attempted robbery Wednesday morning in Avondale.

Avondale Police confirm the shooting happened just after 5 a.m. on Jan. 18 at a Chevron gas station near 107th Avenue and Indian School Road.

The clerk told FOX 10 that he was working a graveyard shift when the suspect came into the convenience store, had his face covered, and mumbled the words "rob" and money." The suspect then allegedly pointed a gun at the clerk and customer.

The clerk says he knew he needed to protect himself and the customer.

"In all reality, he didn't need to say anything," he said. "The moment he pointed the gun at me, it was pretty obvious what he was there for."

Image 1 of 2 ▼ An armed gas station clerk says he shot a suspect who pointed a gun at him and a customer during an attempted robbery on Jan. 18 in Avondale.

The suspect's current condition is unknown. No other injuries were reported.

Police say they will review surveillance footage from inside the gas station as part of their investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.