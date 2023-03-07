1 dead in shooting at Peoria apartment complex; suspect sought

Police are looking for a suspect in connection to a deadly shooting on Tuesday at an apartment complex in Peoria.

Peoria Police say the shooting happened at around 2 a.m. on March 7 near 107th and Olive Avenues. When officers got to the scene, they found the victim, who had been shot, outside. The victim died at the scene. He was not identified.

The suspect in the shooting is described as a young black male with a thin build and was wearing dark clothing. He is considered to be armed.

If you have any information, you're asked to call police at 623-773-8311.

Police are looking for a suspect in connection to a deadly shooting on March 7 at an apartment complex in Peoria. (Peoria Police Department)

More Arizona headlines

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news: