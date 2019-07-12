$1 gets you a dozen doughnuts for Krispy Kreme birthday celebration

Krispy Kreme is celebrating its 82nd birthday by introducing a new limited-edition doughnut and offering doughnut-lovers an offer they can't refuse.

On July 15, Krispy Kreme will introduce a doughnut filled with birthday cake batter. It will then be dipped in strawberry icing and topped with party sprinkles. It will only be available for a week.

Then, on Friday, July 19, fans can purchase one dozen Original Glazed Doughnuts for just $1 with the purchase of any dozen at participating shops across the United States.

"Krispy Kreme fans love to celebrate our birthday," said Dave Skena, Chief Marketing Officer for Krispy Kreme.

Krispy Kreme recently announced a special doughnut in honor of the 50th anniversary of the moon landing.

The company also announced plans to open a flagship store in Times Square that will feature a "glaze waterfall." That store is expected to open in 2020.