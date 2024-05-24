10-year-old girl meets 100-year-old 'Rosie the Riveter' in Mesa

A piece of history living in the Valley: an original "Rosie the Riveter" has just turned 100 years old! And she was greeted by a young girl who had been waiting to meet her.

It was a special day for 10-year-old Audrey Graft. Every birthday, Audrey dresses up as a different theme for a picture. This year, she chose Rosie the Riveter because of her powerful message.

"We're strong, independent, and we can do it," she said.

Audrey's mother called the Arizona Commemorative Air Force Museum in Mesa to take some photos. One thing led to another, and Audrey was given the opportunity to meet Erlinda Avila, a real life Rosie in Phoenix.

Erlinda had recently celebrated her 100th birthday. She worked for the Goodyear Aircraft Company, repairing B-25s and other planes during World War II. She wanted to join her brother, who had been enlisted.

"I went to the recruiting office, and they said we don’t take women, and I said, well I’m not a woman, I’m a girl and I want to join the Army."

That we can do it attitude led to this original Rosie meeting a future generation one.

"This little girl, she can do or work and whatever she wants, she can join the Army or fly a plane, be on a ship, you can do whatever you wanna do, whatever you wanna work it, you can do it."

Audrey Graft and Erlinda Avila

Erlinda, a living piece of history, shares stories with Audrey, whose bright future is just beginning.

"Say whatever you want to say and have the freedom to do it. Which in other countries, I believe, you don't have that right, but thank God we have that right here… and now I’m glad this young generation will carry it on."

Women empowering one another, proving the legacy of Rosie the Riveter lives on.

And as women, we can do it.