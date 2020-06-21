11-year-old boy missing out of Mesa

article

The Mesa Police Department and loved ones are searching for an 11-year-old boy who went missing the morning of Sunday, June 21st.

Henri Ramirez-Sanchez was last seen near University and Stapley drives wearing a blue button-up T-shirt, blue pants and black shoes. Police say he had a blue backpack with clothes in it.

He has black hair and brown eyes and weighs about 80 pounds.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Mesa Police Department at 480-644-2211.