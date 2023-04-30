12-year-old Arizona soccer player suffers cardiac arrest while at practice

A 12-year-old Arizona soccer player is in the hospital after collapsing on the field - she suffered a cardiac arrest while at practice on April 27.

Since then, support is streaming in from the soccer community and beyond, here in the Valley and across the country, for Pyper Midkiff.

"One of those things that's never going to happen to you right? I mean, a healthy 12-year-old, a healthy 12-year-old with no symptoms with parents that are fit and healthy. I've coached for 28 years. I've never seen anything happen like this. I'm a physical therapist and I thought the worst case would be a broken leg," Pyper's father Matt Midkiff said.

Pyper's father says that support and all the messages they've been receiving have been a welcome distraction getting them through the last 72 hours. Less than 24 hours ago, the family got some incredible news - Pyper woke up for the first time.

Her dad says they will likely be at Phoenix Children's Hospital for weeks as his daughter continues to recover.

The 12-year-old was 20 minutes into her competitive club soccer practice when she had a cardiac episode on the field. Doctors are doing tests but don't know exactly why this happened just yet.

While it's atypical and rare, it's not unheard of even in someone so young. CPR was performed almost immediately and doctors say the response time is critical in situations like this to make sure there is no damage done, or as minimal damage as possible.