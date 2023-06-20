13 arrested for felony sex-related crimes in 2-day online child predator bust, Chandler PD says

A 2-day operation targeting online child predators ended with the arrests of 13 people, the Chandler Police Department said.

On May 18 and 19, Chandler Police as well as several other law enforcement agencies, targeted people online who were "seeking to engage in illicit sexual activities with children in the city of Chandler and adjoining cities."

In all, 13 people were arrested and are accused of a total of 30 sex-related felony crimes. Chandler Police say drugs and guns were also seized during the operation.

The suspects, according to Chandler PD, are:

Enrique Taylor Jr. Wyatt Roanhorse Abdiel Hernandez Marc Anthony Martinez Clayton Carpenter Mahon Aaron Joseph Wayne Bancroft Warren Locks Jr. Emilio Gurule Thomas Coppola Martin Vargas Acosta Gerson Edgardo-Perdomo Caceres Unidentified suspect

Details about each suspect's arrest weren't detailed.