15-foot, 2,000-pound great white shark pings off coast of Florida

By FOX 35 News Staff
Published 
Updated 14 hours ago
Wild Nature
FOX 35 Orlando
article

(Daniel Botelho / Barcroft Media / Barcroft Media)

VERO BEACH, Fla. - One of the largest great white sharks ever tagged was “pinged” near Florida, according to FOX News. 

OCEARCH says the female shark, named Unama’ki, pinged off Vero Beach on Sunday. She pinged a few days later off Key Largo. 

Unama’ki is over 15-feet long and weighs over 2,000 pounds. 

RELATED: Giant great white shark captured on video swimming off of the Florida coast

It was just two months ago that Unama’ki was tracked off Nova Scotia. 

"2,000+lb #WhiteShark Unama’ki is now south of #Miami #Florida and right on schedule!" OCEARCH wrote on Facebook. "Will she continue to move past the #FloridaKeys and into the #GulfofMexico again following her same track as last year?"

RELATED: Florida surfer's GoPro camera captures sharks underneath board at New Smyrna Beach

Last month, OCEARCH said Unama’ki was making a similar journey that two other large female great whites that the group was tracking, Luna and Lydia, had also made. 

According to its Facebook page, OCEARCH is a "non-profit organization and a recognized world leader in generating critical scientific data related to tracking and biological studies of large apex predators such as great white sharks and other keystone marine species."