15-month-old boy in extremely critical condition following near-drowning incident in Glendale

A 15-month-old baby boy fighting for his life Sunday night after fire crews respond to a near-drowning.

The incident happened in Glendale, just north of the intersection of 67th Avenue and Camelback Road.

The drowning call came in around 4:30 p.m., and neighbors watched as investigators went inside of this home.

"First, thank the lord that he is still alive," said Kent Zacharias, who lives in the area.

Glendale Fire officials say the family has a pool fence, but it was broken. The mother of the baby boy pulled him out and immediately began CPR, a measure that could have possibly saved the baby's life.

"Fire medics took over and continued treatment, and got the child breathing and rapidly transported him to a local hospital," said Chris James with Glendale Fire.

"That's amazing," said Zacharias. "I mean, everyone should be CPR-trained. That's very important for sure."

While the temperatures in the Valley have gone down, fire officials are sending a clear message.

"Even if the weather is cooling down, we still have to watch our children around water," said James.

"Even adults," said Zacharias. "I know some days it gets warmer and you want to go out there and stuff, but at some point, make sure that there's safety, especially if you have little ones. They get away from you inside let alone outside."

That baby is reportedly listed in extremely critical condition as of Sunday night.