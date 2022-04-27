$1M Powerball ticket sold at Arizona Circle K

A $454 million Powerball jackpot is up for grabs Wednesday night, and some Arizona players have recently won some pretty big prizes.

Arizona Lottery officials say a $1 million ticket was sold at a Circle K, located at 8861 Riverside Drive in Parker. The winning ticket matched five numbers in the April 23 drawing, but not the Powerball.

A $50,000 ticket was sold at a Fort Mohave Safeway, located at 4823 S. Hwy 95. The winning ticket matched four out of five numbers and the Powerball.

The winning numbers for the April 23 drawings were 10, 39, 47, 49, 56, and a Powerball 8.

There were also two winners of a $137,000 Fantasy Five jackpot. One winning ticket was sold at Food Mart, located at 2427 W. Thomas Road in Phoenix. The second was sold at a Tucson Safeway, located at 2940 W. Valencia Road. Both tickets matched all five numbers.

The winning numbers for the Fantasy Five drawing on April 23 were 4, 17, 22, 28, and 34.

MORE: Maryland teacher wins $50K off lottery ticket husband bought to lift her spirits

Last Friday, a $30,000 Mega Millions ticket was sold at Big AZ Market #4, located at 3713 State Hwy 95 in Bullhead City. The winning numbers for that drawing were 7, 28, 29, 58, and 59, with a Mega Ball 10.

The $454 million Powerball jackpot that is up for grabs Wednesday night grew after there was no winner in Monday night's drawing.

The winning numbers for Monday night’s drawing were 12, 18, 20, 39, 61, and a Powerball 10.

MORE: Lottery winner says ‘mistake’ led to $1 million prize