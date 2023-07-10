$1M 'The Pick' ticket sold at Peoria Albertsons
PEORIA, Ariz. - Someone who recently bought a lottery ticket at a grocery store in Peoria hit the jackpot!
A $1 million ticket for The Pick jackpot drawing on July 8 was sold at an Albertsons, located at 8240 W. Deer Valley Road.
The winning numbers for the drawing were 10, 11, 24, 34, 37, and 38.
Officials say there were other winners in Arizona:
- A $50,000 ticket for the July 8 Powerball drawing was sold at Last Stop Travel Center, located at 20331 N. US Hwy 93 in White Hills.
- A $30,000 ticket for the July 7 Mega Millions drawing was sold at a Quiktrip, located at 5960 W. Buckeye Road in Phoenix.
The Powerball jackpot has grown to more than a half billion dollars after no one claimed the prize last week.
Location of the Albertsons store where the $1 million ticket was sold: