Excessive Heat Warning
from TUE 10:00 AM MST until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley
8
Red Flag Warning
until MON 8:00 PM MST, Lake Mead National Recreation Area/Colorado River-AZ side, Northwest Deserts/Northwest Plateau
Excessive Heat Warning
until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Grand Canyon Country, Aguila Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument
Excessive Heat Warning
from WED 10:00 AM MST until MON 5:00 PM MST, Northwest Deserts
Excessive Heat Warning
from TUE 10:00 AM MST until MON 5:00 PM MST, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Excessive Heat Warning
from FRI 11:00 AM MST until MON 5:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau
Excessive Heat Watch
from FRI 10:00 AM MST until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins
Air Quality Alert
until MON 9:00 PM MST, Maricopa County

$1M 'The Pick' ticket sold at Peoria Albertsons

By Brent Corrado
Published 
Money
FOX 10 Phoenix

PEORIA, Ariz. - Someone who recently bought a lottery ticket at a grocery store in Peoria hit the jackpot!

A $1 million ticket for The Pick jackpot drawing on July 8 was sold at an Albertsons, located at 8240 W. Deer Valley Road.

The winning numbers for the drawing were 10, 11, 24, 34, 37, and 38.

Officials say there were other winners in Arizona:

Location of the Albertsons store where the $1 million ticket was sold: