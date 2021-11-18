2 Arizona inmates accused of illegally voting in 2020 election

Two inmates from Tucson are accused of illegally voting in the 2020 election.

The Arizona Attorney General's Office said Damian Herrera, 25, and Shadae Alexis Smith, 29, were indicted with one count of false registration and one count of illegal voting.

Both are accused of registering and casting a ballot in the 2020 general election while they were inmates in Pima County Jail.

Officials say that they filled out a registration form, but did not mark that they had been convicted of a felony and did not have their voting rights restored.

More info: https://www.azag.gov/press-release/two-more-inmates-indicted-false-registration-and-illegal-voting-while-serving-inmates

