2 badly hurt in Phoenix motorcycle crash, fire department says

Two motorcycle riders were seriously hurt in a Phoenix crash on the night of Tuesday, Nov. 23, the fire department said.

The crash happened near 43rd and Dunlap avenues. That's where rescue crews found two people on the ground seriously hurt from the crash, says Phoenix Fire Capt. Todd Keller.

The victims are in their 20s and 50s, and are in critical condition.

The intersection will be closed throughout the investigation for an unknown amount of time.

The Phoenix Police Department will investigate the crash.

