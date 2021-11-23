High school worker accused of child sex trafficking: Tempe PD
TEMPE, Ariz. - Officials with the Tempe Police Department say a high school employee has been arrested and accused of child sex trafficking and money laundering.
According to a statement released on Nov. 23, 40-year-old Dustin Johnson was arrested on Nov. 22 and booked into the Tempe City Jail. Investigators say Johnson was arrested after an investigation revealed he allegedly offered a minor cash in return for a sexual act.
"At the time of his arrest, Dustin Johnson was employed at McClintock High School in the athletic department," read a portion of the statement. "At this time, no information has been developed to identify that there are additional victims, however, the investigation is ongoing."
In a separate statement, officials with Tempe Union High School District say Johnson was an athletics equipment manager.
"This individual has been terminated from employment and has not been on campus since November 10," read a portion of the statement.
Dustin Johnson
