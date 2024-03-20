2-car Phoenix crash critically injures 3 teens and a woman

A two-car crash critically injured four people, including three teens, during a rainy Wednesday night in Phoenix.

The crash happened around 7 p.m. near Tatum Boulevard and Pinnacle Peak Road on March 20, the fire department said.

The victims are two teen girls, a teen boy and a woman. All of them are in critical condition.

"One person did require extrication. A total of four people were transported to the hospital. The scene has been turned over to Phoenix PD for an investigation," Phoenix Fire Capt. Todd Keller said.

There's no word on what caused the crash.

Map of where the crash happened: