2-year-old child in critical condition after drowning in Phoenix pool

Phoenix Fire crews say a 2-year-old boy is in extremely critical condition after drowning in a pool near 43rd Avenue and Pinnacle Peak on Dec. 26.

First responders arrived at the home on Saturday for a drowning call and found the boy's parents performing CPR on him after he fell into a pool.

Paramedics gave the unresponsive boy immediate emergency medical treatment and was taken to the hospital in life-threatening condition.

