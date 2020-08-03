23 crosses held outside El Paso Walmart on first anniversary of shooting

A march and memorial for the victims of last year’s mass shooting at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas, was held outside the store on August 3, local reports said.

The event commemorated the August 3, 2019, massacre in which a gunman killed 23 people and injured at least 20 more.

Crosses bearing the names of each of the 23 people killed were carried from a nearby park to the Walmart, according to El Paso Times reporter Briana Sanchez. A local indigenous dance and music group, Tlaneztica Danza Azteca, performed at the event, and white doves were released.

Sanchez reported that the Walmart delayed opening until noon local time to observe the anniversary of the shooting.

Authorities say Patrick Crusius confessed to driving to El Paso from his home near Dallas to target Mexicans, and just before the attack posted a racist screed online. A manifesto attributed to the suspect in the Aug. 3 shooting, during a busy back-to-school shopping day, said the attack was aimed at scaring Hispanics into leaving the United States.

Crusius, 22, faces state capital murder charges, and federal hate crimes that could likely bring a death sentence if he's convicted.

Storyful contributed to this article