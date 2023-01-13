Expand / Collapse search
2nd grand jury won't indict Tucson officer who shot, killed man in wheelchair

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
2nd grand jury declines to indict Tucson officer who shot man in wheelchair

TUCSON, Ariz. - A second grand jury has declined to indict a former Tucson police officer who shot and killed a shoplifting suspect in a motorized wheelchair.

Ryan Remington was indicted on manslaughter charges back in August after he reportedly killed 61-year-old Richard Lee Richards in a Walmart parking lot.

Police say Richards had stolen a toolbox and had a knife. Remington was working off-duty as a security guard at the time.

Defense attorneys challenged the indictment, arguing prosecutors presented misleading statements to the first grand jury.

A judge granted their request to bring the case to a grand jury for a second time. They also opted not to indict him.

ryan remington

Tucson Police Officer Ryan Remington was fired from the department after he was accused of shooting a shoplifting suspect in a wheelchair nine times, killing him, after the man brandished a knife, authorities said.

Remington was fired last year for what police say was excessive force.

Richards' family has also filed a civil rights lawsuit.

Deadly Tucson Police shooting: Officials release body camera footage of incident

Tucson Police officials have released both surveillance and body-worn camera footage of a shooting that left a 61-year-old man in a wheelchair dead. Officials say the officer involved, identified as Ryan Remington, has been terminated for excessive use of force.

