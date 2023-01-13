2nd grand jury won't indict Tucson officer who shot, killed man in wheelchair

A second grand jury has declined to indict a former Tucson police officer who shot and killed a shoplifting suspect in a motorized wheelchair.

Ryan Remington was indicted on manslaughter charges back in August after he reportedly killed 61-year-old Richard Lee Richards in a Walmart parking lot.

Police say Richards had stolen a toolbox and had a knife. Remington was working off-duty as a security guard at the time.

Defense attorneys challenged the indictment, arguing prosecutors presented misleading statements to the first grand jury.

A judge granted their request to bring the case to a grand jury for a second time. They also opted not to indict him.

Tucson Police Officer Ryan Remington was fired from the department after he was accused of shooting a shoplifting suspect in a wheelchair nine times, killing him, after the man brandished a knife, authorities said.

Remington was fired last year for what police say was excessive force.

Richards' family has also filed a civil rights lawsuit.

More Tucson headlines