2nd presumptive positive COVID-19 coronavirus case reported in Pima County

Officials in Pima County say there is another presumptive positive case of the coronavirus in its area.

The announcement was made Friday afternoon, and officials say the diagnosis was made at the Arizona State Public Health Laboratory in Phoenix. Samples will be sent to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta for confirmation

Officials say there is no clear link between the case and the other presumptive case identified in Pima County on March 9, but they are working hard to learn more about the individual's potential exposure to the virus.

In addition, health officials say they are working to identify additional close contacts that may have been exposed while the person was infectious.

This story is developing. Please check back for further updates.



