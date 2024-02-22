3 indicted in teen violence, drug incidents in Gilbert

More indictments have been handed down in connection to teen violence in the East Valley.

The Maricopa County Attorney's Office says Cody Kostoryz, 18, and Gage Garrison, 19, have been indicted on one count of aggravated assault after they allegedly assaulted another person at a party in Gilbert on December 17, 2022.

Kyler Renner, 19, was indicted on drug charges stemming from a traffic stop that happened in Gilbert on March 29, 2023.

From left: Cody Kostoryz, Gage Garrison, and Kyler Renner

"The indictments announced so far, including those for the defendants above, are independent of the submittals received for the death of 16-year-old Preston Lord," MCAO said.

Since Lord's death, MCAO says it has 27 open cases from two East Valley police departments, and 19 people have been charged.