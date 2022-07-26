3 men shot in Phoenix, investigation underway

Police are investigating a shooting in Phoenix that sent three men to the hospital.

According to Phoenix Police, the shooting happened during the overnight hours of July 26 near 32nd Avenue and Pierce Street.

All three men suffered gunshot wounds and were hospitalized in stable condition.

It's unclear what led up to the shooting and if there are any outstanding suspects.

No further details were released by police.

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news: