3 people hospitalized following crash along McDowell Road in Phoenix

Authorities in Phoenix say a four-car crash on Sept. 8 has sent several people to the hospital.

The crash happened in the area of 48th Avenue and McDowell Road. According to Cpt. Todd Keller with Phoenix Fire, when fire crews arrived at the scene, they discovered that people in one of the cars required extrication.

Cpt. Keller says total of three people -- an 18-year-old male, a 30-year-old male, and a 29-year-old male, were taken to the hospital in serious condition.

Traffic was shut down in both direction on McDowell Road for some time, according to Phoenix Police officials.