3 people killed in single-engine plane crash in Williams

A single-engine plane with three people on board crashed in Williams just after taking off on Tuesday afternoon, killing everyone on board.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) says around 12:20 p.m. on Oct. 17 that a single-engine Piper PA-28 took off from H.A. Clark Memorial Field Airport and crashed not long after takeoff, south of the airport.

"The incident claimed the lives of three individuals, with two of them found inside the plane and the third victim located outside the aircraft," Williams Police Lt. John Romero said.

The FAA, the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), the Williams Police Department and Coconino County officials are investigating.

"Witnesses said that the airplane had fueled up at H. A. Clark Memorial and took off, several moments later, they heard the plane operating at what they described as low or no power, turned to a northerly direction back towards the airport where the plane came down in a field nearby," Lt. Romero said.

The names of the victims haven't been released.

Williams is about 45 minutes from Flagstaff and is in Coconino County.

Map of where the crash happened: