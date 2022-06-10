Expand / Collapse search
3 people shot at The Shops at Iverson, police say

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
Published 
Updated 12:12PM
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 5 DC

Police investigate shooting at Temple Hills mall

Prince George's County Police are searching for a suspect that reportedly shot and injured three people near the entrance for The Shops at Iverson in Temple Hills.

TEMPLE HILLS, Md. - Police are investigating a shooting at a shopping mall in Prince George's County, Maryland.

Prince George's County Police confirm to FOX 5 that a shooting happened near the entrance for The Shops at Iverson, which are located in the 3700 block of Branch Road in Temple Hills. Police said the call came in around 12:45 p.m.

Image 1 of 2

The victims are two women and a man, according to police. The man is currently in critical condition, and the two women are being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the suspect or suspects fled the scene after the shooting. They did not indicate how many suspects were involved.

Police confirm there is no active threat to the community.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 5 for updates.