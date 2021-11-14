30,000 fentanyl pills seized from two men in Casa Grande, DPS says

article

Two men were arrested in Casa Grande on Nov. 10 after a trooper says 30,000 fentanyl pills were found wrapped up in their car.

Alan Aguilar and Manuel Carrillo Serrano, both 25, were in a Chevrolet Cobalt on eastbound I-10 when they got stopped by a trooper with the Department of Public Safety.

8.2 pounds of fentanyl pills, equaling 30,000 pills, were reportedly found in the car, wrapped in three separate bundles.

The men were arrested and booked into the Pinal County Jail on suspicion of transportation of narcotic drugs for sale.

