5 people, including 3 correctional officers, exposed to fentanyl and 'tranq' at a Pima County jail

By Jessica Johnson
Published 
Updated 8:42PM
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

PIMA COUNTY, Ariz. - A southern Arizona jail shut down booking operations for a bit after five people, including correctional officers, were exposed to fentanyl and "tranq" when processing a woman on July 18.

The booking area of Pima County Adult Detention Complex shut down from about 9:10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. after the sheriff's office says controlled substances were found on a woman being booked into jail.

"The substances were tested and were positive for xylazine and fentanyl. Xylazine, also known as ‘tranq,' is a sedative that is used on animals for veterinary procedures and is known as a substance
of abuse," the sheriff's office said.

The woman was initially being booked on suspicion of two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia and a failure to appear warrant. After the drugs were found, counts of narcotic possession and promoting prison contraband were tacked on.

The woman is identified as Andrea Mendoza.

Andrea Mendoza

During the incident, five people were exposed to the drugs.

"The exposures were the result of being in close proximity to the drug and handling the inmate’s clothing. Three of those exposed were corrections officers. All of those exposed were cleared medically," the sheriff's office says.

The booking area has been properly cleaned.

Map of where the jail is located: