5 students treated after eating THC gummies at Laveen charter school

Five children were evaluated after they reportedly ate edible THC gummies at a charter school in Laveen Village.

The incident happened on Jan. 12 at Country Gardens Charter School.

According to the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office, the students, who are between the ages of 11 and 13, suffered from various degrees of illness but are in stable condition. The students were picked up by their parents.

One student, a 12-year-old girl, was taken to a hospital as a precaution.

Officials with the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office say they are investigating the incident.

