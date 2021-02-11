5th Avenue Cafe reopens in Phoenix with help from the community

5th Avenue Cafe opened 14 years ago along Thomas Road in Phoenix. A few weeks ago, the popular breakfast joint closed, but now they're back open.

"We're thrilled, thrilled to be back," cried cafe owner Dawn White.

The cafe made the devastating decision to close their doors just two weeks ago.

"We knew payroll was coming up, and we knew it was going to be a super tight turn to get paychecks out, and he just said, 'We can’t do this anymore,' " said White.

White and her husband broke the bad news to people on their mailing list, and the response from the community was overwhelming.

"I was so filled up with the kind words people would share that I had to stop," said White. "I just couldn't believe that a diner that serves breakfast food would make such an impact in a community."

Advertisement

Shortly afterwards, the owners received a surprise call from an investor that wanted to see their business continue.

"Lo and behold, 2 weeks later we are operating," White said.

The cafe is a bit different now, with a smaller staff and a reinvented menu, but overall, the staff is thrilled to welcome back a community that has supported them for so many years.

Before the pandemic, the cafe was opened seven days a week, and now, they're open Tuesday through Sunday from 7:30 to 1:30PM.

For the latest local news, download the FOX 10 News app.