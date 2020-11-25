6th Arizona state legislator tests positive for COVID-19

article

Another state legislator in Arizona has tested positive for COVID-19.

On the evening of Nov. 25, State Rep. Andres Cano announced he has tested positive for COVID-19, via his social media pages. He said he is not symptomatic, and is in isolation.

"Since the pandemic began, Cano has tested weekly out of an abundance of caution, which is how he discovered his diagnosis," read a portion of the statement.

State Rep. Cano, a Democrat, represents the 3rd Legislative District, which covers a portion of Tucson and parts of Pima County outside of Tucson.

State Rep. Cano is the 6th state legislator known to have contracted COVID-19. On Nov. 20, the Associated Press reported that State Rep. Arlando Teller announced a day prior that he tested positive for the virus.

Besides State Reps. Cano and Teller, State Reps. JoAnne Osborne, Lorenzo Sierra, Raquel Teran, and State Sen. Lupe Contreras are also known to have contracted the virus.

Advertisement

State Rep. Teran became ill in October, while State Rep. Osborne and State Sen. Contreras revealed their infections earlier in the year. The most serious case involved State Rep. Sierra, who spent several days on a ventilator after becoming ill in October. He has now recovered.

The Associated Press (AP) contributed to this report.

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news

Get the latest coronavirus news by downloading the FOX 10 News App. Our promise is that our alerts are there to inform you - not scare you.

On CoronavirusNOW.com, you'll find extensive coverage about COVID-19, including breaking news from around the country, exclusive interviews with health officials, and informative content from a variety of public health resources.

Sign up for FOX 10 email alerts, newsletters

COVID-19 symptoms

Symptoms for coronavirus COVID-19 include fever, coughing, and shortness of breath. These, of course, are similar to the common cold and flu.

Expect a common cold to start out with a sore or scratchy throat, cough, runny and/or stuffy nose. Flu symptoms are more intense and usually come on suddenly, and can include a high fever.

Symptoms of COVID-19 may appear more slowly. They usually include fever, a dry cough and noticeable shortness of breath, according to the World Health Organization. A minority of cases develop pneumonia, and the disease is especially worrisome for the elderly and those with other medical problems such as high blood pressure, obesity, diabetes or heart conditions.

RELATED: Is it the flu, a cold or COVID-19? Different viruses present similar symptoms

COVID-19 resources

CDC Website for COVID-19

https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus

https://espanol.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html (In Spanish/En Español)

AZDHS Website for COVID-19

https://www.azdhs.gov/preparedness/epidemiology-disease-control/infectious-disease-epidemiology/index.php#novel-coronavirus-home

https://www.azdhs.gov/preparedness/epidemiology-disease-control/infectious-disease-epidemiology/es/covid-19/index.php#novel-coronavirus-home (In Spanish/En Español)