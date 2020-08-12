Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
from FRI 11:00 AM MST until MON 9:00 PM MST, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
8
Excessive Heat Warning
from FRI 11:00 AM MST until MON 8:00 PM MST, Grand Canyon Country, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Excessive Heat Warning
from THU 10:00 AM MST until MON 8:00 PM MST, Western Pima County Including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Cave Creek/New River, New River Mesa, Rio Verde/Salt River, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, Dripping Springs
Excessive Heat Warning
from THU 10:00 AM MST until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford
Excessive Heat Warning
until MON 8:00 PM MST, Northwest Valley, Buckeye/Avondale, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, East Valley, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Tonto Basin, San Carlos, Globe/Miami
Flood Advisory
until WED 8:00 PM MST, La Paz County
Flood Advisory
until WED 9:00 PM MST, La Paz County
Heat Advisory
from THU 10:00 AM MST until MON 8:00 PM MST, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Southeast Gila County

6th generation Arizona farmer gets creative while sales are down during pandemic

By
Published 
Coronavirus in Arizona
FOX 10 Phoenix

6th generation Arizona farmer gets creative while sales are down during pandemic

The videos he makes out on the farm can be serious, or not to serious, just depending on the daily subject matter.

BUCKEYE, Ariz. - Arizona farmers have been hit hard this year. From a trade war with China, to the coronavirus pandemic, it's not the best time to put all their eggs in one basket.

That's why now, some farmers are turning to social media, trying to rake in extra dough.

A lot of horse and cattle events have been canceled because of the coronavirus. One of the reasons is because sales of hay have hit rock bottom.

A Buckeye farmer is now hoping to bring in extra income in another way using a camera and his computer.

Trevor Bales with Bales Hay Farm & Ranch Feed Store says it’s a dirty job working on the farm, but it's also fun and fascinating to watch.

"Nobody cares about some stupid farmer in Arizona," he said he thought at first when he began to make the videos.

Bales is a 6th generation Arizona farmer and he started posting videos online about a year ago, mostly to sell his caps and shirts. Then he noticed thousands were going wild for his low budget, indie-style short videos.

Sometimes the videos are serious, sometimes not.

“It would get so boring, I finally talked about making hay all the time," he said.

Now churning out videos is part of Bales' daily chores, always on the lookout for that needle in a haystack.

“And then I find something for them to let me mess up on 'on accident,'" he said laughing.

He says he makes a hundred bucks here and there, and he plans to keep at it.

Bales posts videos on Instagram and YouTube just about every day.