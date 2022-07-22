Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
from FRI 11:00 AM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford
10
Excessive Heat Warning
until SAT 8:00 PM MST, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country
Excessive Heat Warning
until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument
Flash Flood Warning
from FRI 3:25 PM MST until FRI 6:30 PM MST, Santa Cruz County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from FRI 3:45 PM MST until FRI 4:30 PM MST, Santa Cruz County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from FRI 3:39 PM MST until FRI 4:30 PM MST, Pima County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from FRI 3:46 PM MST until FRI 4:15 PM MST, Cochise County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from FRI 3:49 PM MST until FRI 4:30 PM MST, Cochise County, Graham County
Heat Advisory
until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau
Air Quality Alert
until FRI 9:00 PM MST, Maricopa County, Pinal County

7-year-old boy pulled from Phoenix pool, hospitalized in extremely critical condition

By Brent Corrado
Published 
Updated 2:08PM
Camelback East
FOX 10 Phoenix

PHOENIX - A boy is in extremely critical condition after being pulled from a swimming pool in Phoenix.

The Phoenix Fire Department says crews arrived at an apartment complex near 32nd Street and Thomas Road at 1:30 p.m. on July 22 and found a 7-year-old boy who had been pulled from the pool. Bystanders were performing CPR on the boy.

"It is unknown how long the child was in the water or why he fell in but crews worked rapidly to perform advanced life support measures on this behalf," Capt. Scott Douglas said in a statement.

The boy was transported to a local hospital.

No further details were released.

This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.