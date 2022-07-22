7-year-old boy pulled from Phoenix pool, hospitalized in extremely critical condition

A boy is in extremely critical condition after being pulled from a swimming pool in Phoenix.

The Phoenix Fire Department says crews arrived at an apartment complex near 32nd Street and Thomas Road at 1:30 p.m. on July 22 and found a 7-year-old boy who had been pulled from the pool. Bystanders were performing CPR on the boy.

"It is unknown how long the child was in the water or why he fell in but crews worked rapidly to perform advanced life support measures on this behalf," Capt. Scott Douglas said in a statement.

The boy was transported to a local hospital.

No further details were released.

This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.