A general store in an Arizona ghost town is up for sale - here's how much it costs

Ever had the oddly specific dream of buying a general store in ghost town? Well, you're in luck.

A Wild West general store in southeastern Arizona is in need of a new caretaker.

The shop in Pearce has been converted into a one-bedroom, three-bath home. The town, south of Willcox, has a population of less than 2,000 people.

The structure was built in 1885 and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

The asking price? Just over a million dollars.

More Arizona headlines