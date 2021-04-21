'A hiccup': Car crashes into White Tank Mountain Regional Park entry station

article

A car crashed into an entry station at White Tank Mountain Regional Park Wednesday afternoon, and Maricopa County authorities are currently investigating the cause.

"White Tank Mountain Regional Park is currently working through a hiccup at the park's entry station," park officials said in a post on Facebook. "Thank you for your patience while we have the structural integrity of our entry station evaluated and determine how to move forward."

A photo shared to their page shows a black car with a crumpled bumper resting diagonally against the wall of the entry station.

Park authorities did not mention if anyone was injured or what led up the crash.

FOX 10 has reached out to the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office for more information.

