'A hiccup': Car crashes into White Tank Mountain Regional Park entry station

Expand / Collapse search
Red Flag Warning
until WED 8:00 PM MST, Northwest Deserts/Northwest Plateau, Central Deserts, Southern Gila County/Tonto National Forest Foothills, Western Pima-South Central Pinal-Tohono Oodham Nation, Eastern Pima-Southeastern Pinal-Santa Cruz-Western Cochise, Southern Graham-Central and Eastern Cochise-Southern Greenlee-Lower Elevations of the San Carlos Apache Nation in Graham County, Northern Graham-Northern Greenlee-White and Gila Mountains
7
Red Flag Warning
from WED 11:00 AM MST until WED 7:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Northern Gila County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Red Flag Warning
from WED 12:00 PM MDT until WED 8:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Red Flag Warning
from THU 12:00 PM MST until THU 8:00 PM MST, Eastern Pima-Southeastern Pinal-Santa Cruz-Western Cochise, Southern Graham-Central and Eastern Cochise-Southern Greenlee-Lower Elevations of the San Carlos Apache Nation in Graham County
Wind Advisory
until WED 7:00 PM MST, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains
Wind Advisory
until WED 8:00 PM MDT, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Wind and Dust Advisory
until WED 8:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Gila Bend, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument

'A hiccup': Car crashes into White Tank Mountain Regional Park entry station

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Phoenix
FOX 10 Phoenix
article

A car crashed into an entry station at White Tank Mountains Regional Park.

PHOENIX - A car crashed into an entry station at White Tank Mountain Regional Park Wednesday afternoon, and Maricopa County authorities are currently investigating the cause.

"White Tank Mountain Regional Park is currently working through a hiccup at the park's entry station," park officials said in a post on Facebook. "Thank you for your patience while we have the structural integrity of our entry station evaluated and determine how to move forward."

A photo shared to their page shows a black car with a crumpled bumper resting diagonally against the wall of the entry station.

Park authorities did not mention if anyone was injured or what led up the crash.

FOX 10 has reached out to the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office for more information.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 10 for updates.

For the latest local news, download the FOX 10 News app.

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news: