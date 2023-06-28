A look at Glendale Police's real-time crime center

Expand / Collapse search
GLENDALE, Ariz. - We're getting a closer look into how the Glendale Police Department fights crimes and catches criminals in the act.

The department pulled back the curtain to show us its real-time crime center – as the name goes – this department can see a crime happening while in progress.

A massive digital board pops up every 911 call to service, where their officers are currently located, and they also have the ability to tap into more than a thousand cameras across Glendale. 

Those cameras are important because crews in the real-time crime center can watch a situation live, assessing whether a suspect is armed, which direction they’re heading, whether they’ve made a costume change or hidden a weapon. 

More importantly, they're able to tell this information to responding officers, so they have a heads-up about what they’re heading into. 

In fact, Glendale was the first police department in the state to use this technology. Only a handful of others are using it, such as Scottsdale.

Scottsdale PD's crime center helped save a security guard's life back in May during a violent incident at Scottsdale Quarter.

"Having that ability to just escalate or de-escalate situations, it’s really changed the way we respond to calls for service to be safer, to react quicker, and just really overall be more efficient," Glendale Police Detective Tom Ward said.

Glendale Police Chief Chris Briggs seconds that.

He says, "So instead of everyone going to the crime location, we can break off and we can actually go after the suspect as well."