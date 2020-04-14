AARP Arizona asks Gov. Ducey to release list of nursing homes impacted by COVID-19

Nursing homes across the country of been hit hard by COVID-19, with at least 3,000 residents dead as a result.

As the pandemic continues, it also means some sad and scary times for families with older loved ones in assisted living.

"The hardest thing is not being able to actually see and hug her," said Tonsa Price-Edwards. Tonsa's mother, 88-year-old Mildred, has dementia.

Nursing homes have been on the front lines of the coronavirus fight. Now, the AARP has sent a letter to Governor Doug Ducey, asking for more transparency on which nursing homes are being impacted in the state.

In the letter, AARP officials wrote that families are desperate to know if their loved ones are in facilities where the virus has been found.

"These people often receive or need more assistance, so it just gives families more information and other tool in their tool kit to help care for their loved one," said Dana Kennedy with AARP Arizona.

State and county officials have been slowly releasing more details on virus victims. So far, long-term care facilities in Maricopa County have recorded 169 COVID-19 cases, with 32% needing hospitalization and 14% dying.

However, where the cases are is only shown by ZIP Code.

"I just wanna make sure my mom stays safe," said Price-Edwards. "My mom deserves that every person inside a facility deserves that."

