Abortion fight in Arizona: Leaked memo lays out possible Republican strategy on issue

A week after the Arizona Supreme Court ruled that a long-dormant law that criminalizes nearly all abortions can be enforced, a leaked memo is laying out the legislative strategy for Republicans at the Capitol over how to move forward in the coming months on the issue.

The 24-page PowerPoint, which was accidentally leaked by a lawyer for House leaders, discusses several paths for Republican lawmakers. One includes an initiative with the suggested title of "The Arizona Abortion Protection Act," which would protect the legislature's power to regulate abortion.

Some half a million voters have signed a petition to put the issue on November's ballot. Abortion rights advocates are labeling the leaked strategy as "deceitful" to voters.

MORE: Arizona abortion law: What to know as near-total ban from 1864 is restored by state supreme court

"The document presents ideas drafted for internal discussion and consideration within the caucus. I've publicly stated that we are looking at options to address this subject, and this is simply part of that," Republican House Speaker Ben Toma said in a statement to FOX 10.

FOX 10's Lauren Clark is speaking with leaders across both sides of the aisle on April 16 regarding the memo.