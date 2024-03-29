Expand / Collapse search
ADHS releases recommendations for Arizona's extreme heat preparedness plan

Published  March 29, 2024 6:31am MST
Weather
PHOENIX - After a record-breaking 2023, Arizona's new heat chief officer has new recommendations on how to better protect communities from extreme heat.

The Arizona Department of Health Services says the state is seeing longer periods of extreme heat, causing an increase in heat-related illnesses and deaths.

Arizona extreme heat preparedness plan

ADHS' statistics showing the impact of heat-related illnesses in 2022 - 2023:

  • In 2022, there were 359 heat-caused deaths and 671 heat-related deaths in the state, an increase almost seven times greater than a decade earlier.
  • 4,325 people visited hospitals or emergency rooms in 2022 due to illness caused by or related to heat-related illness.
  • In 2023, there was an estimated 34.7% increase in heat-related illnesses based on preliminary data.
  • While 2023’s heat data is still being reviewed for release later this year, preliminary data show a record number of heat-related emergency department visits.
  • In 2023, Arizona experienced 73 days with temperatures greater than 100 degrees Fahrenheit and broke a record for most days in a row (31) that had temperatures higher than 110 degrees Fahrenheit. 

Some of the recommendations include:

  • Unifying coordination of grassroots heat response activities with state agency efforts.
  • Proposing impactful policy change to be accomplished through legislative actions.
  • Investing in heat mitigation through grant and funding opportunities.
  • Implementing a multi-modal communication plan promoting heat mitigation activities and resources.
  • Developing multilingual and tailored education and outreach materials to reach vulnerable populations.

"A big priority that we're having to do right now is looking at adapting and updating our emergency response efforts. So that we can be sure to be ready and reactive when those needs start happening, and we start seeing increased temperatures," said Dr. Eugene Livar, Assistant Director for Public Health Preparedness at the Arizona Department of Health Services.

>> READ: Governor’s Executive Order on Extreme Heat Planning and Preparedness and Extreme Heat Preparedness Plan

>> READ: ADHS Recommendations and Findings for the Arizona Extreme Heat Preparedness Plan

Once the heat season ends in October, ADHS will evaluate which initiatives were the most successful.