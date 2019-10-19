Expand / Collapse search

ADOT: Multiple wrong-way drivers cause dangerous situation on L-202 Santan in Chandler

Chandler
CHANDLER, Ariz. - Multiple drivers were caught driving the wrong way on L-202 Santan westbound while attempting to use an on-ramp as an off-ramp in order to avoid a traffic backup. 

The Arizona Department of Transportation cameras captured vehicles driving back up the on-ramp at McClintock.

"On-ramps are not for escaping traffic. These drivers, who didn't heed our many closure announcements, headed into the closure on L-202 WB Santan. Now they're putting other drivers at risk by driving the wrong way up the McClintock on-ramp," tweeted ADOT.

Department of Public Safety troopers arrived at the scene and began turning drivers around. 

It is unclear if troopers cited any drivers. 

For a list of road closures, click here. 