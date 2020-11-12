Adrian Fontes concedes to Stephen Richer in Maricopa County Recorder race

article

Adrian Fontes has conceded to Republican Stephen Richer in the race for Maricopa County Recorder.

In a tweet posted to Twitter on Nov. 12, Fontes said he called Richer to congratulate him on winning the race.

Fontes' concession comes on the same day that a hearing will be held after the Trump campaign and Republican National Convention filed a lawsuit against Maricopa County, alleging the county "incorrectly rejected votes" made by in-person voters on election day.

