Adrian Fontes concedes to Stephen Richer in Maricopa County Recorder race
PHOENIX - Adrian Fontes has conceded to Republican Stephen Richer in the race for Maricopa County Recorder.
In a tweet posted to Twitter on Nov. 12, Fontes said he called Richer to congratulate him on winning the race.
Fontes' concession comes on the same day that a hearing will be held after the Trump campaign and Republican National Convention filed a lawsuit against Maricopa County, alleging the county "incorrectly rejected votes" made by in-person voters on election day.
