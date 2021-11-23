Afghan refugees at Tucson hotel suffer food poisoning, health officials say

More than 50 refugees from Afghanistan got sick at a hotel in Tucson and health officials say it's being investigated as food poisoning.

Fifty-six refugees staying at the Red Roof Inn became ill after a catered lunch at the hotel. Paramedics took six patients to the hospital for treatment.

The Pima County Health Department responded and hotel management closed the lobby, but the hotel and other guests were not evacuated or affected.

The hotel says they have been told that all those who were affected are now fine and doing well.

Thousands of refugees fled Afghanistan amid deadly chaos and many now call Arizona home. Over the years, Arizona has resettled nearly 3,000 Afghan refugees, according to Connie Phillips with Lutheran Social Services of the Southwest.

