Alerts in your neighborhood: Latest police, fire incidents around the Valley (March 11-17)
Here's a look at the latest police investigations, fires, crashes and other incidents that are happening around the Valley for March 11-17.
This will be updated as police and fire departments release information about their investigations throughout the week.
Click here for our interactive map.
To learn more about each incident, click on the icon in the map.
March 11
- 38th Avenue & Willetta Street, Phoenix - "Officers were serving a warrant regarding an ongoing investigation. All subjects to the warrant have been detained and no one is outstanding. There is no danger to the public," Phoenix Police said.
- Kortsen Road & North Trekell Road, Casa Grande - Police in Casa Grande say they are looking for the person responsible for a shooting that left a man dead.
- 3rd and McKinley Streets, Phoenix - Police are conducting a death investigation after the body of a woman was found on the roof of a building in Phoenix.
- Near 51st Avenue and Myrtle, Glendale - Fire officials say food left on the stove at a mobile home in the area resulted in a fire. The fire caused significant damage to the home.
- Cave Creek Road and Lone Mountain Parkway, Scottsdale - Two people were hurt after a truck crashed into a house, police said.
- 56th Street and Indian School Road, Phoenix - Police say one person was detained after shots were fired at a home. No injuries were reported.
- Alma School and Ocotillo Roads, Chandler - Police are investigating a shooting that happened near a neighborhood park.