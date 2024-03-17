Dispute between Glendale neighbors ends in a deadly stabbing, police say

A dispute between neighbors late Saturday night ended deadly in Glendale, police say.

At around 9:30 p.m. on March 16, Glendale Police officers responded to the area of 67th and Glendale avenues for a fight.

"Two neighbors got into a dispute and one of the males committed Aggravated Assault, by stabbing the other," police said.

The neighbor who was stabbed was taken to the hospital but died shortly after arriving.

"The suspect was taken into custody and was taken into custody by the Glendale SWAT team. The suspect is currently in custody," police said.

No names have been released in this case.

Map of the area where the incident happened: