Kitchen fire breaks out at Cocina Madrigal, a popular Phoenix restaurant

Cocina Madrigal, a popular Phoenix restaurant, experienced a fire break out late Sunday afternoon, the fire department said.

The fire happened around 4:15 p.m. near 16th Street and Broadway Road on March 17.

Firefighters responded following reports of smoke inside the business. When they got there, they found a fire inside the kitchen.

"Firefighters were able to quickly evacuate the building while simultaneously attacking the flames. A ladder company was sent to the roof for vertical ventilation. At this time investigators are on the scene to determine a cause," Phoenix Fire Capt. Todd Keller said.

Luckily, crews say the fire didn't damage the structure of the building.

There are no injuries reported and the restaurant will remain closed for an undetermined amount of time.

In 2022, Cocina Madrigal was ranked as no. 1 of the top 100 places to eat in the nation by Yelp.

