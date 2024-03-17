Rollover crash near Scottsdale's Fashion Square ends deadly

A driver was killed in a solo rollover crash near Scottsdale's Fashion Square mall early in the morning on Sunday, the police department said.

At around 2:20 a.m., a driver crashed into a light pole near Goldwater Boulevard and Fashion Square Drive on March 17.

"Unfortunately the driver did not survive and was pronounced on scene. Detectives responded to the collision and are continuing the investigation," police said.

The driver hasn't been identified.

Map of the area where the crash happened: