Alerts in your neighborhood: Latest police, fire incidents around the Valley (March 4-10)
Here's a look at the latest police investigations, fires, crashes and other incidents that are happening around the Valley for March 4-10.
This will be updated as police and fire departments release information about their investigations throughout the week.
Click here for our interactive map.
To learn more about each incident, click on the icon in the map.
March 4
- 19th and Dunlap Avenues, Phoenix - A woman is expected to survive after she was shot at an apartment complex. Phoenix Police say a suspect is in custody.
- 17th Avenue and Lincoln Street, Phoenix - No one was hurt after a fire burned an apartment complex under construction, firefighters said.