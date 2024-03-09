Mesa crash involving Valley Metro bus, truck and car kills 1 person

A person was killed in a Mesa crash involving a truck and Valley Metro bus early Saturday morning.

At around 5:40 a.m. on March 9 near Gilbert Road and Southern Avenue, police say a driver headed east crossed over the center line into westbound traffic and hit the bus, spun out and hit a truck.

"There was only one person in the vehicle, the driver, and he was trapped inside the vehicle. Fire personnel were able to extricate the driver but he was pronounced deceased," police said.

The name of the person who died wasn't released.

No more information was given about this crash.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Photo from the Mesa Police Department

Map of where the crash happened:



