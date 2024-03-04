Woman rescued after falling down well in Chandler: FD

Firefighters have rescued a woman who fell 15 feet down a dry well in Chandler.

The incident happened in an open field near Arizona Avenue and Pecos Road after firefighters say the woman went through a chain-link fence and somehow fell into the hole Sunday night.

Although there was a ladder in the well, the woman was unable to climb out due to her injuries.

"She never lost consciousness, [was] able to talk us through the whole operation and that's when we upgraded the call to a technical rescue incident and put a plan together to make the rescue," Chandler Fire Battalion Chief Carlos Vargas said.

After about a 90-minute operation, the woman was rescued and loaded into an ambulance on Monday morning. She was taken to a hospital with hip and leg injuries.

Chandler Fire said there was another person with the woman who stayed with her all night, but they aren't sure who that person is or why they were at the property.

Map of where the incident happened